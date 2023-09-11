Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

1. Man fired gun inside CVS in East Lampeter Township on Monday afternoon: police

An East Lampeter Township man was charged with assault last Tuesday after police said he pulled out a gun at a CVS pharmacy in the township and started shooting.

Austin Robert Pinckney, 23, entered the store in the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway around 4:26 p.m. last Monday with a 9 mm handgun and went behind the counter, preventing two employees from leaving, according to police. He then fired two shots with one striking a glass cooler door.

Several customers were inside the store, but there were no injuries, police said.

2. 7 juveniles, 1 infant injured in Paradise Township horse and buggy crash

An SUV crashed into a horse and buggy in Paradise Township last Tuesday night, sending multiple children and an infant to local hospitals.

Emergency services responded at 9:50 p.m. to the 600 block of Strasburg Road, where seven children and an infant were injured according to state police.

State police said there were nine juveniles riding in the buggy. Seven were hospitalized at Lancaster General Hospital and an infant was flown to the Hershey Medical Center with severe injuries. All are stable as of last Wednesday morning.

3. Man shot at his wife through their bedroom door: police

A Lancaster man fired a gun through a bedroom door at his wife Thursday afternoon, wounding her in the torso and arm during an argument, according to police.

Earl Lee, 57, had an argument with his wife around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in their home at 228 E. Madison St., two blocks southeast of Lancaster General Hospital. Lee’s wife told police he shut her in their bedroom, grabbed a gun and shot at her a few times.

Another victim, whom police have not identified, was struck by shrapnel from the gunshots. The two victims were able to get themselves to Lancaster General Hospital, where Lee’s wife received immediate medical care.

4. Real estate developer buys former Lancaster Public Library location

Lancaster Public Library’s former North Duke Street location will be repurposed for religious and commercial use, according to a group of investors who purchased the building for $3.2 million.

Real estate developer Rob Bowman, Clark Associates CEO Gene Clark, and philanthropist Paul Ware finalized the purchase of the building located at 125 N. Duke St. from the library last month. They are all members of St. James Episcopal Church, whose campus is located next door to the library at 119 N. Duke St.

The library’s board of trustees announced it had an agreement to sell the building in June 2021, but the investors’ identities and the price weren’t made public until the sale was finalized.

5. Chester County manhunt for killer echoes 1999 Norman Johnston search

As national headlines focus on how Chester County prisoner Danelo Cavalcante spotted at Longwood Gardens could still be on the run a week after escaping from jail, some in Lancaster County are having a bit of a déjà vu moment.

The name Norman Johnston has been on the minds of people like Henry Oleyniczak of Christiana.

In 1999, Oleyniczak led the Pennsylvania State Police’s manhunt for Johnston, who had escaped from a state prison in Huntingdon County nearly 20 years after receiving four life sentences for murder. Freedom for Johnston – whose years of criminal activity included many thefts in Lancaster County – ended when a car he had stolen was spotted within a few miles of Longwood Gardens, leading to a 10-mile car chase, a crash and apprehension.