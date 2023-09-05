An East Lampeter Township man was charged with assault Tuesday after police said he pulled out a gun at a CVS pharmacy in the township and started shooting.

Austin Robert Pinckney, 23, entered the store in the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway around 4:26 p.m. Monday with a 9 mm handgun and went behind the counter, preventing two employees from leaving, according to police. He then fired two shots with one striking a glass cooler door.

Several customers were inside the store, but there were no injuries, police said. Police took Pinckney into custody inside the store.

Pinckney is charged with one count of firearms not to be carried without a license, two counts of simple assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

According to the criminal complaint, Pinckney does not have a valid concealed weapons permit, and he admitted to East Lampeter Township police he carried the gun and fired two rounds in the store.

Pinckney is being held in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18 before Judge B. Denise Commins.