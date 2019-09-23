A male was fatally shot in southeast Lancaster midday Monday, according to police.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide, according to Lt. Bill Hickey.
Medics were called to the 300 block of Howard Avenue near Rockland Street just after 11 a.m., according to 911 dispatches.
Police found a man who had been shot when they arrived. He was in the area of a red vehicle, Hickey said.
Emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the male, Hickey said. A deputy coroner arrived on scene just after noon.
Hickey said police believe there is a single suspect. No one is in custody, he said.
Howard Avenue is closed between South Duke and Rockland streets. Crime tape winds around the block and through part of the Hillrise Apartments.
Elizabeth Arias was at her home on Locust Street when she heard a pop, she said.
"I saw the cops and I heard the sirens," the 28-year-old said.
Arias has two daughters who attend King Elementary School on nearby Rockland Street, she said. The School District of Lancaster tweeted that King Elementary, Edward Hand Middle School and George Washington Elementary School were temporarily placed on lockdown.
Police confirm: homicide investigation. Believe there’s one suspect. No one in custody. pic.twitter.com/Iecfhs7tsG— Lindsey Blest (@LindseyBlestLNP) September 23, 2019
The county coroner has been called. pic.twitter.com/fjVpKl16vb— Lindsey Blest (@LindseyBlestLNP) September 23, 2019
