A Chester County man was sentenced to serve up to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend and giving drugs to a man who then fatally overdosed, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Matthew J. Moser, 32, of Honey Brook, pleaded guilty to charges from the two separate incidents, which were about a month apart.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth sentenced Moser to 20 to 40 years for third-degree murder, and six to 15 years for drug delivery resulting in death, according to the district attorney's office. The total sentence amounts to 26 to 55 years as part of an agreement with the state.

Moser was charged with drug delivery resulting in the death of a 24-year-old man after police found him dead in a Caernarvon Township home on Jan. 29, 2020, the district attorney's office said. Investigators later found Moser's Facebook messages, phone records and internet searches showed that he delivered the drugs to Crowther that resulted in his death.

On March 2, police were called to a home on Twin County Road, also in Caernarvon Township, to check on the welfare of a Kristen Graham, Moser's girlfriend, according to the district attorney's office. Graham's body was found in a bedroom of the residence with the door shut and locked.

She died as a result of strangulation, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Graham was found after her estranged husband called the police, later telling officers his 14-year-old daughter was worried after not seeing her mom for days, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Moser texted his father following the murder, according to court documents, where he said he "choked her out" and called her a witch.

Moser was living at the Twin County Road house with Graham and also living at a Quality Inn hotel in Chester County at the time, according to the district attorney's office. He was arrested on March 3 after a long standoff at the hotel.