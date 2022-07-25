When the Lancaster County Drug Task Force went to execute a search warrant at a Lancaster city residence earlier this month, a man was able to escape after he hit a police vehicle before driving away, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Now, police are looking for him.

Members of the Drug Task Force started investigating Christopher Alvelo and the distribution of crack cocaine on June 2. Undercover investigators bought a total of 12.6 grams of crack cocaine from Alvelo with his girlfriend Destiny Medina present, according to the release.

Detectives with the Drug Task Force and officers with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police arrived to execute a search warrant on July 14 at the residence in the 500 block of East Orange Street. Officers saw Alvelo leaving his apartment and approaching his Ford Taurus, and officers moved toward Alvelo's vehicle in an unmarked police vehicle, according to the release.

As officers approached, Alvelo struck the police vehicle as he drove away and escaped, according to the release. Officers went inside the residence at 11:08 a.m. and arrested Medina when they found her flushing drugs down the toilet.

The release indicates the Drug Task Force confiscated the following:

- 68.92 grams of cocaine

- 268 fentanyl pills

- 16 suboxone strips

- $86,414 in cash

- Glock 9mm handgun altered to make it automatic

- Taurus 9mm handgun

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office estimates the street value of the seized drugs is approximately $20,000.

Alvelo, 30, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, aggravated assault on police, conspiracy, prohibited possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police are still searching for him as of Monday.

Medina, 28, is charged with receiving stolen property, conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. District Judge Andrew T. LeFever arraigned her on the charges on July 14, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, a criminal docket shows.

Medina is currently free on $75,000 unsecured bail.