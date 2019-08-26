The driver who caused a crash that killed a McCaskey student and seriously injured another student was sentenced to up to 19 years in prison Monday.

Kristopher Martinez-Roman, 24, has “serious consequences” to face for the May 24, 2018, crash, said Judge Howard Knisely before ordering sentence.

Martinez-Roman was driving east on East King Street, sped through a red light at Franklin Street and T-boned a car with 16-year-old Isaia Candelario and a 17-year-old McCaskey classmate inside. Candelario died later at a hospital, and the other teen sustained injuries including a fractured skull and pelvis and internal bleeding.

Martinez-Roman fled the scene and was arrested in Florida a few weeks later.

His defense attorney Michael Marinaro said Martinez-Roman has had a “lack of maturity” and “needs to grow up.”

“The circumstances of this event are horrendous,” Marinaro said, describing how Martinez-Roman went drag racing in broad daylight.

“The crime was not coldly calculated. It was impulsive,” he added.

Marinaro asked for lighter sentence with extended probation to allow Martinez-Roman to rehabilitate.

The two rows of the courtroom gallery were packed with about 10 people in support of Martinez-Roman and about 20 of the teen boys' friends and family.

Martinez-Roman, speaking through a Spanish translator, said the crash happened because of his “ignorance.”

“I’m asking for forgiveness from the family, from the friends of the victim,” he said, turning toward the gallery and crying. A deputy sheriff handed him a tissue.

But Trista Boyd, assistant district attorney, said Martinez-Roman’s extensive poor driving record and actions the day of the crash showed his “true character.”

Martinez-Roman had been charged with driving on a suspended license eight times. His license was suspended in 2014 and was not supposed to be reinstated until 2025.

“This time he took the life of Isaia Candelario with his reckless actions,” Boyd said.

She asked Knisely to order consecutive sentences on each count against Martinez-Roman.

Knisely ordered Martinez-Roman to serve 6 to 19 years in state prison.

“Kristopher never learned nor did he care that he was illegally driving a vehicle nonstop since 2014,” Knisely said.