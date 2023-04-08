A man was electrocuted while trimming tree branches in a Manheim Township backyard on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a residence on the 2100 block of Kentwood Drive at 12:48 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person in a tree.

Manheim Township Police Department said in a news release that the 39-year-old man had been in a tree trimming branches when one of the branches contacted a power line, causing him to be electrocuted.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed his office responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The coroner's office isn't releasing the name of the man at this time.

The incident is under investigation, but police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.