A man died in an apparent farming accident in Eden Township on Saturday afternoon.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and pronounced the man dead. Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the victim was an 18-year-old male who was run over by a wagon.

The coroner’s office isn’t releasing the name of the victim.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Picadilly Hill and Stony Hill roads just before 3 p.m. Saturday for a report of an injured person. A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Efforts to reach state police were unsuccessful.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.