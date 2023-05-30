A man injured in a fall while refurbishing an Ephrata Borough wastewater plant last week has died.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the man as Roy Bautista, 35, of Mission, Texas.

Diamantoni said Bautista died Saturday afternoon at Lancaster General Hospital after he was taken off life support. The coroner's office determined Bautista's cause of death to be multiple traumatic injuries and the manner to be accidental.

On May 25, just before 2:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to Ephrata Borough Wastewater Treatment Plant No.1 at at 405 S. Reading Road (Route 272) for a rescue call.

Ephrata Borough Police Chief Chris McKim said a worker, who was an employee of a construction company doing the refurbishing work, had fallen at least 20 feet into an empty concrete basin on the property after the roof gave out underneath him.

Bautista was removed from the basin a little more than an hour after he fell, then transported to Lancaster General Hospital.