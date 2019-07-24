A man working on a tree died Wednesday evening in southern Lancaster County.
Emergency responders were dispatched to Woodland Drive in Providence Township about 6:35 p.m. for a man unconscious and hanging from a harness about 50 feet in the air in a tree, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
Rescue workers got the man down but canceled a call for a helicopter transport and instead asked for state police to respond.
Eliezer Santiago said the man killed was his cousin, Milton Tiru, who owned LumberJack Boyz Tree Service.
Santiago said they were working on the tree in the backyard of a customer's house when a piece of the tree swung and hit Tiru in the chest.
Tiru was 35 or 36, his cousin said, and lived in the Lancaster area.