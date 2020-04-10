A Marietta man died Thursday night after fleeing from them, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Todd Michael Groff, 44, fled from police in his car, then on foot, before the chase ended at the shore of the Susquehanna River, the district attorney's office said.

He was arrested at the shore line while he was on his knees, the district attorney's office said, and when officers pulled Groff to his feet, he collapsed and went unconscious.

"Police administered multiple doses of Narcan and performed CPR for several minutes," the district attorney's office said. "Medics then arrived and used an AED machine, but Groff did not regain consciousness."

He was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m. near Front Street in Marietta.

According to the district attorney's office, the incident is under investigation.

"There is nothing to indicate arresting officers caused injuries that led to Groff’s death," the district attorney's office said.

An autopsy for Groff is scheduled for Monday.

According to the district attorney's office, Susquehanna Regional Police were called to South Clay Street around 7:15 p.m. for a reported parking violation.

Police asked Groff to move his car and then realized that there was a warrant out for his arrest, the district attorney's office said.

When police tried to stop Groff, he drove away, got out of his car and ran to the river shore, according to the district attorney's office. A total of about 200 yards.

