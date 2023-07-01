The Lancaster County Coroner's Office released the name of the man who died in a two-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown on Thursday night.

Dean Lehman, 55, of Elizabethtown, died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. The coroner's office ruled Lehman's cause of death to be accidental.

Emergency crews responded to Hershey and Beverly roads at 6:17 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash, according to the Northwest Regional police.

The police investigation determined a vehicle was traveling north on Hershey Road as another vehicle was traveling south on Beverly Road. The driver on Hershey Road, Lehman, attempted to turn left onto Beverly Road, pulling out in front of the other driver.

The coroner's office was called to the scene and soon after pronounced Lehman dead. The occupants of the other vehicle weren't seriously injured.

Anyone with information about the crash are asked to call the Northwest Regional Police Department at 717-367-8481.