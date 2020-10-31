A man was pronounced dead after he shot himself in Mountville on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

A man had called police saying his friend, who lived in the first block of East Main Street, was armed and wanted to harm himself, according to the district attorney's office.

A negotiator and the county's Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) responded to the scene with police, and multiple roads around the area were closed.

The man was the only person in the house, according to the district attorney's office.

Police and SERT couldn't see the man during the incident and officers had directed neighbors to evacuate or take shelter, the district attorney's office said.

Officers and the negotiator had talked to the man on the phone before a gunshot was heard around 1 p.m., the district attorney's office said.

Police and SERT approached the house and found the man with an obvious gunshot wound on the back porch, the district attorney's office said. The man was pronounced dead shortly after.

The man did not threaten anyone before the shooting himself, according to the district attorney's office.

The district attorney's office said police are still investigating, though no one else was in the house and the preliminary investigation indicates the man shot himself.

The man's name is not being released.