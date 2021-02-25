A man died and a child was injured after a crash that happened on Willow Street Pike on Wednesday evening, according to Pequea Township police.

The crash happened at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Willow Street Pike South (Rt. 272), police said.

A 62-year-old man from Holtwood crashed into the back of a parked SUV that had pulled over onto the shoulder of the road, police said.

The 62-year-old was freed from his vehicle and taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries, police said. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The parked SUV had four occupants - a driver, and three passengers, according to police. An 11-year-old boy that was in the SUV that was struck had to be taken to the hospital, police said. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact Chief John Michener at 717-945-7546 or email him at michenerj@pequeatownshippd.org. Tips can also be left at pequeatownshippd.org.