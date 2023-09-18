A man died in a West Donegal Township home Monday after a fire and an explosion that knocked photos off neighbors’ walls destroyed the house.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said a man was found among the house’s debris and pronounced dead at the scene. The office plans to conduct an autopsy but did not notice anything suspicious. The office did not identify the man Monday night.

Two people escaped the house, according to a summary of an emergency dispatch broadcast. It was unclear whether anyone was injured.

Anthony Reigle, 53, lives nearby on Bossler Road. He was on a lunch break working from home when he heard a “huge explosion” that knocked pictures off the walls of his house.

Reigle compared the sound to an airplane crash and said he looked outside and saw a fireball with a pillar of black smoke rising from the property.

He and about a dozen other neighbors ran to the scene. Reigle said he saw two propane tanks on the side of the property, where the garage used to be and another at the back. The house itself was “completely flattened.”

“There was nothing,” he said. Video taken at the scene shows the house destroyed.

The ranch-style house at 1235 Bossler Road is less than a quarter-mile west of the intersection of Bossler and Maytown roads. It was the last of three similar-style homes on the road before farmland, maps of the area show.

At least two dozen emergency units responded to the fire midday Monday.