An 18-year-old man who was driving a cart and buggy died from injuries after a vehicle hit the buggy on July 5, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Andrew J. Stoltzfuz, of Honey Brook, died two days after the crash from multiple traumatic injuries, Diamantoni said.

East Earl Township police said officers arrested a York County man for the crash, which happened at 2:46 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the 5700 block of Division Highway.

Phillip Sullivan, 18, hit the buggy while driving a 2009 Lexus sedan, police said. Stoltzfus was thrown from the buggy in the crash.

Sullivan fled the scene and was later arrested at 3:21 a.m. on Main Street near Weaverland Valley Road for driving under the influence, police said.

Stoltzfus was taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital by ambulance with multiple injuries, police said. The horse that was leading the buggy died as a result of the crash.

A criminal docket for Sullivan was not available as of Friday morning and a call to East Earl Police was not immediately returned.