A man died after his vehicle flipped late Saturday in Manheim Township, according to police.
The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. off Granite Run Drive at Fruitville Pike, across from an entrance to Overlook Park.
Police said the man, of Manheim, was going north on Fruitville Pike, veered left at Granite Run Drive and struck the curb on the northwest corner of the intersection.
The vehicle rolled and hit a tree and a culvert before stopping on its roof, according to police. No other vehicles were involved.
The man was unconscious in the vehicle when police arrived and taken to an area hospital where he died, according to police.
Police closed the intersection for several hours to investigate the crash.
Police ask anyone with information to call 717-569-6401.