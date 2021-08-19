Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect new information from Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

A man was found dead inside a vehicle late Wednesday night in East Donegal Township after firefighters extinguished a blaze that "fully engulfed" the vehicle, according to Susquehanna Regional Police.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that the autopsy was still ongoing Thursday morning around 10 a.m. He added that next-of-kin have not yet been notified.

Police referred to the incident as a fatal crash and said that first responders saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at the crash scene in the 1300 block of Colebrook Road.

The crash happened at 11:56 p.m., police said. The coroner's office was called after firefighters had found the man inside the vehicle.

Police are still investigating the crash and ask that anyone who has information about the crash call 717-426-1164.