A motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup truck on Prospect Road while approaching the intersection at Route 30 on Wednesday evening, according to West Hempfield Township police.

The man, whose name was not released, was traveling south on Prospect Road when a white Ford pickup truck, traveling north, collided with him, police said.

The crash happened around 5:16 p.m., hours after two people died in an earlier crash near that intersection on Route 30.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after the crash, where he later died, police said. The driver of the pickup was not injured.