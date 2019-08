One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fulton Township.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that his office was called to the crash around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

The crash happened on Lancaster Pike, near Fite Drive.

According to media reports, the crash happened during a chase involving state police.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More Lancaster County news: