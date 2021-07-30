A 41-year-old motorcyclist died after losing control in East Petersburg on Friday evening.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to Lancaster General Hospital, where he died, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. His name was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

The crash happened about 6:52 p.m. on State Street near Cottage Place. The man was heading west on State when he lost control and slid after separating from his motorcycle, which slid into a BMW SUV that was traveling east on State, police said. The SUV driver was not injured.

Police were investigating the crash and were using reconstruction team.