The Lancaster County Coroner's Office released the name of the man who died after a crash involving a motorcycle in Lancaster city on Thursday night.

Gabriel Wise, 30, of Lancaster city, died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. The coroner's office ruled Wise's cause of death to be accidental.

Emergency crews responded to West Walnut and North Charlotte streets around 11:45 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash, according to Lancaster city police.

The crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV, police said. Wise, the operator of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was also transported but sustained minor injuries and has since been released.

Wise died at the hospital on Friday, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash are asked to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.