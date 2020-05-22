One man is dead after a crash in West Cocalico Township Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Greenville and South Peartown roads, police said.

The man was driving a work truck when it went off the road and struck a tree, police said. He was the only person in the truck.

Police have not yet released the name or age of the man, but said he was pronounced dead at Reading Hospital.

A helicopter was dispatched to the crash, but a supervisor with Lancaster County 911 said it was not immediately clear if the person was actually flown from the scene.

Units were still on scene at 9:50 p.m.