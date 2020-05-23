One person is dead after a 3-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer that caught fire in Salisbury Township on Saturday morning, according to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The coroner has not yet released the man's name, but said he was in his 20s.

Two passenger vehicles and a tractor trailer collided in the 5400 block of Lincoln Highway east around 9:23 a.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

The tractor trailer hit the front porch of a house, causing minor damage to the house and catching fire. Nearly two dozen units responded to the incident.

The coroner was called to the scene and at least one other person was transported to a local hospital, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in under 45 minutes and no one was home at the time of the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated.

