A man died Monday afternoon after police say he was run over by a bulldozer in West Cocalico Township.

Emergency crews responded at 2:04 p.m. to the area of Mount Airy Road and Millpond Drive. Coroner Stephen Diamantoni confirmed his was also dispatched to the scene.

In a news release Monday night, Ephrata police said two men were cutting trees in a nearby ravine when the bulldozer rolled down the hill and crushed one of the men. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

The incident is under investigation.

