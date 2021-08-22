Police are looking for a man who was reported missing in Brickerville on Sunday afternoon.

Josiah Witmer, who police say is diagnosed with autism, was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon along Route 322 in Brickerville, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. He went for a walk at that time but did not have a cell phone on him.

Witmer was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black athletic shorts and gray sneakers. He is very friendly if approached, police said.

Anyone who sees Witmer should call 911 or 717-664-1180.