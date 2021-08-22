Josiah Witmer

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said Josiah Witmer, a man diagnosed with autism, was reported missing Sunday, August 22, 2021 after he went for a walk along Route 322 in Brickerville.

 Courtesy of Northern Lancaster County Regional Police

Editor's note: This story was updated on Monday morning after police reported that the man was found. 

A man who was reported missing in Brickerville on Sunday afternoon was found safe, police announced Monday morning.

Josiah Witmer, who police say is diagnosed with autism, was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon along Route 322 in Brickerville, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. He went for a walk at that time but did not have a cell phone on him.

Police said he was found in Lititz early Monday morning and is now home. 

"He was in good health," police added. 

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next