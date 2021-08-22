Editor's note: This story was updated on Monday morning after police reported that the man was found.

A man who was reported missing in Brickerville on Sunday afternoon was found safe, police announced Monday morning.

Josiah Witmer, who police say is diagnosed with autism, was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon along Route 322 in Brickerville, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. He went for a walk at that time but did not have a cell phone on him.

Police said he was found in Lititz early Monday morning and is now home.

"He was in good health," police added.