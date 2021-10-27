A man repeatedly called a hotel impersonating a police officer, then called 911 to make a false report and yell at dispatchers, according to New Holland police.

Brian Daily, 55, of no known address, was charged with impersonating a public servant, false alarm to an agency of public safety and two counts of harassment after he called a motel impersonating a police officer.

Daily called the Hollander Motel at 320 East Main Street in New Holland at least four times beginning around 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Daily provided a false name and said he was a New Holland police officer, claiming the hotel's manager was being investigated.

Police said Daily used to live at the motel.

Daily called back four additional times from the same number and yelled at the manager after being told to stop contacting the hotel.

Later that evening, Daily called 911 and the New Holland Police Department's non-emergency number a total of seven times, refusing to answer questions and yelling at dispatchers, according to police. Daily also threatened dispatchers and would hang up on them and then immediately call again.

Daily was warned not to call again if he did not have an emergency and would not answer questions, but called again at 9:37 p.m., falsely claiming there was a gas leak at the hotel.

When police arrested Daily in Sadsbury Township, he told officers he had a police badge and said that he worked for New Holland police.

Daily was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to pay $10,000 bail, court records. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 8 before Judge Jonathan Heisse.

