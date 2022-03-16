West Lampeter Township police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who robbed a local bank Monday afternoon.

The man arrived at the drive-through window of a Fulton Bank at 2430 Willow Street Pike at 4:57 p.m., handing the teller a note that claimed he had a bomb and demanding money, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Detective Philip Strosser said the man, who arrived in what appeared to be a gray or black 2019-2022 Nissan Altima, was given an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators do not believe the man actually had an explosive device at the time, Strosser said.

The bank's alarm alerted police to the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can help identify the suspect is urged to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.