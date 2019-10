An Akron man was cited after he crashed his truck into a school van containing several students Thursday morning in Ephrata, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Gary Burkholder, 66, was cited for failing to yield right-of-way after he pulled out in front of a school van around 6:45 a.m., on Pointview and Parkview Heights avenue, according to police.

Burkholder's truck had to be towed from the scene.

