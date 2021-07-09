A man has been charged with walking into the home of a Columbia man and breaking his skull during an attack that left the victim hospitalized in critical condition, according to Columbia police.

Michael A. Newport, 36, who police said is homeless, walked in though the back door of the victim's home in the 600 block of Furnace Avenue around 10 a.m. Thursday, chased the man around and beat him, according to charging documents.

The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and admitted in critical condition with a skull fracture and brain bleeding, along with wounds to his upper back and upper left arm, according to the documents.

Police obtained video surveillance from two nearby locations, both of which showed a man fitting Newport’s description walk toward the victim's back door, the documents said.

In the documents, police said Newport and the victim were in an altercation June 8 in which Newport accused the victim of a kidnapping from 2016. However, there are no online court records indicating any charges related to the accusation.

In May of this year, victim accused Newport of breaking his windows, charging documents said; again, online court records don't indicate any charges related to the accusation.

Online court records show Newport has a history of convictions, including simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, stalking, terroristic threats and criminal mischief.

Newport is charged with burglary and aggravated assault in Thursday's attack and was being held in Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post $50,000 bail. No attorney is listed.