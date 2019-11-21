The man charged with stabbing three people on a Greyhound bus on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in northern Lancaster County a month ago will stand trial.

Philip Giletto, 31, who is homeless, waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Edward Tobin on numerous charges including attempted homicide in the Oct. 21 attacks near Route 72 in Rapho Township.

Police said Giletto stabbed a 28-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, in the back, shoulder and chest, then stabbed a 45-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada, in the head, neck and back and stabbed a 36-year-old woman, from Quincy, Massachusetts, in the back.

Other passengers intervened and held Giletto until police arrived, according to prosecutors. The two men were treated at hospitals for serious injuries and the woman was treated at the scene, police said.

Giletto is charged with two counts of criminal attempted homicide, five counts of aggravated assault, three counts of simple assaults and three counts of recklessly endangering another person and a weapons offense. He's being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.

The bus was traveling from Pittsburgh to New York, according to Greyhound.

