A man has been charged with multiple offenses after sexually assaulting an underage girl at a Lancaster city residence earlier this year, according to city police.

Anthony James Holley Sr., 41, fondled the girl at a Poplar Street residence sometime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Jan. 6, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The affidavit did not state the girl’s age.

Police charged Holley on Tuesday with unlawful contact with a minor – a felony offense – as well as misdemeanor corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault.

The girl told police that Holley, who is homeless, invited her into bed to watch television with him and another woman who was present. That’s when Holley pulled the girl toward him and began fondling her, she said.

Holley denied touching the girl sexually when questioned by investigators.

The woman, listed as a witness in the affidavit, was facing the opposite direction but turned around at one point and saw Holley kissing the girl, she told police.

Investigators began looking into Holley after the girl reported the assault at the Lancaster City Police Station.

An attorney was not listed for Holley in court documents.

Judge Raymond Sheller set Holley’s bail at $500,000 during a preliminary arraignment Tuesday. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount, according to court records.

Holley will next face a preliminary hearing before Judge Adam Witkonis on May 2.

Court records show Holley previously pleaded guilty to felony rape and robbery in York County in 2008, being sentenced to six to 12 years of confinement. He was later charged with failing to register with state police in 2020, though the records did not have information as to what become of those charges.

Holley has also pleaded guilty to several felony and numerous misdemeanor offenses since 2000, all in York County, according to court documents.