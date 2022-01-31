Police charged a homeless man with five felonies of indecent assault of child and related offense after he sexually assaulted the son of a woman who was letting him stay at her Conestoga Township house, according to state police.

The woman had let James Edward Spires, 31, stay with her for roughly a week before she learned of the assault after a call with her other child, police said in an affidavit of probable cause.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the woman left her 5-year-old son with Spires while she went to the store with a friend to get oil for a chainsaw so Spires could do work around the property, police said an affidavit of probable cause.

While at the store, the woman's 11-year-old daughter called her after being dropped off at home by the school bus, police said. After missing the first call, the woman called her daughter back and heard a commotion in the background, which the 11-year-old said was Spires tickling them.

The woman and her friend told the kids to lock themselves in a room and Facetime them until they arrived back home, according to the affidavit.

The woman's friend confronted Spires about the tickling and captured it on video, police said. Spires was "acting" like he was crying and said he was going to speak to his pastor for help, police said in the affidavit.

The 5-year-old boy told his mom that Spires played "doctor" with him and touched him inappropriately on at least two occasions, police said. The boy told police the same thing during an interview on Thursday.

Officers arrested Spires on Saturday and charged him with two felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, one felony of corruption of minors and two felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, in front of District Judge Joshua Keller, according to court documents. Spires is in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.