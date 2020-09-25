A Manheim man was charged after police say he used a machete to steal money from a McDonald's employee in Penn Township in August.

David Ray Merkey, 20, turned himself into District Judge Edward Tobin's office after police put out a warrant for his arrest on Aug. 19, police said.

Merkey was wearing all black − including a black facemask and hat − when he approached an employee outside the McDonald's at 711 Lancaster Road at 5:08 p.m. on Aug. 5, police said. The employee had a bag of money at the time, according to police.

Merkey yelled at the employee to drop the money, grabbed the bag and ran to the back of the store, police said.

Police didn't specify how much money was stolen.

Investigators found the machete near the McDonald's, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Another man, Quinn Elijah-Anu Peters, was with Merkey but didn't take part in the robbery, police said. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Merkey is charged with two felony counts of robbery, a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking and a summary offense of simple assault. He had a preliminary hearing at Tobin's office on Wednesday, where assistant district attorney Mark Fetterman presented evidence from Northern Lancaster County Regional Police and a witness.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Merkey's charges were bound to court, and has a formal arraignment scheduled for Oct. 23, according to court records.

Merkey is in Lancaster County Prison on $125,000 monetary bail.

For more Lancaster County news: