Police in the Dominican Republic have arrested a man charged with a 2009 homicide in Lancaster city.

Carl Lamont Hunter Sr., 66, formerly of Walnut Street, was arrested at an unspecified location in the Dominican Republic for killing Michael Evans with a pair of scissors inside Evans’ home in the 400 block of West Lemon Street.

City Captain Robert Whiteford said police were told Hunter left the country for the Dominican Republic shortly after Evans’ death. A city detective recently received information that Hunter was in the Dominican Republic and coordinated with local authorities and the FBI to apprehend him.

“The Bureau appreciates the help from the Dominican Republic authorities and the FBI for their assistance in locating and arresting Hunter. Without them, this would not have occurred.”

Police say Evans was part of a marijuana growing operation and Hunter visited him on Dec. 18, 2009, to discuss it. Evans’ roommate told police he saw Hunter stab Evans that night.

Evans died in a hospital the next day.

Police charged Hunter with the homicide in 2018 and issued a warrant for his arrest after an investigative grand jury recommended the charge based on witness testimony. Hunter is being extradited to Lancaster County, where he faces one charge of criminal homicide.