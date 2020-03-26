A Chester County man accused of killing a woman he had been in a relationship with has been ordered to stand trial.

Matthew Moser, 31, of Honey Brook, is charged with homicide and related crimes in the death of Kristin Graham, a 47-year-old mother of three, on March 2 in her Caernarvon Township home.

Moser waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday, March 25, during a videoconference linking Lancaster County Prison, where he's being held without bail, and District Judge Raymond Sheller's office. The county court system is using videoconferencing when possible to limit spread of the coronavirus.

Police found Graham's body March 2 after being asked to do a welfare check by her estranged husband, according to charging documents. He was concerned because his 14-year-old daughter, who lived part-time with Graham, hadn't been able to reach her since February 29.

Police found Graham with her legs covered by a towel and bathmat and upper body covered by a beanbag chair. She'd been bleeding from the nose and mouth and had a couple-inch abrasion above her right eye.

Police also found a door to the second-floor balcony ajar and a footprint on a chair below the balcony.

Moser was arrested March 3 after barricading himself in the Quality Inn in West Goshen Township earlier that day, according to authorities.

