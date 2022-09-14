A Lancaster County district judge arraigned a man who police say shot and killed his girlfriend in an East Hempfield Township apartment before shooting at police during an armed standoff early Sunday morning.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, appeared before District Judge Brian Chudzik for a preliminary arraignment Wednesday morning, according to a court docket. Police charged Rodriguez with one count each of criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person.

Chudzik denied Rodriguez bail citing the safety of the community, and Rodriguez was sent to Lancaster County Prison. A preliminary hearing, which will determine if a case needs to move on to Lancaster County Court, is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Police said Rodriguez shot Nemesis Florentino in the head before calling a friend and showing her body in a video chat − when officers responded at 1:30 a.m., Rodriguez shot at them, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office previously said. The Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) responded about an hour later, and officers evacuated residents from neighboring apartments.

Officers shot Rodriguez in the arm and shoulder when he opened a door of the apartment and aimed a rifle outside, the district attorney's office said. Rodriquez ran out of the house when officers deployed tear gas, and officers arrested him just before 6:30 a.m.

Rodriguez was taken to a nearby hospital to get treatment for his injuries. No police officers were injured.