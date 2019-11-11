A man threatened to shoot everyone in a Columbia home on Sunday, Nov. 10, unless a female left with him, according to police, who charged him with kidnapping after they found him with her and a gun.

Besides kidnapping, Jose Manuel Baez Jr., 32, of Lancaster, was charged Monday with three counts of making terroristic threats and one count each of stalking and simple assault.

According to Columbia police, Baez went to a home in the 700 block of Plane Street on Sunday afternoon and were told Baez came there and threatened to shoot everyone if the female didn't leave with him.

A short time later, West Hempfield Township police went to the 4000 block of Columbia Avenue for a weapons complaint and found Baez in a vehicle with the female from Plane Street, along with a handgun, police said.

The female told police she went with Baez because she was afraid for her and her family's safety, police said.

Baez is being held in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

For more Lancaster County crime news: