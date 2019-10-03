The Willow Street man who tried to kidnap a woman at knifepoint in July at Kendig Square was denied bail because he is a "risk to public safety," according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Christopher Mitchell, 38, is accused of targeting a woman at random as she left the Planet Fitness around 9:50 p.m. on July 30, holding a knife to her, knocking her to the ground and forcing her into her vehicle, demanding her keys, police said.

The woman was able to get away, but sustained a small cut on her ear.

Mitchell was identified after police received a tip from a Turkey Hill employee that saw Mitchell a few times in the store around the time of the crime, police said.

The employee said that she recalled a "distinct necklace" that police found at the scene of the attempted kidnapping, the district attorney's office said.

He was later identified in a police lineup.

Mitchell is charged with felony counts of attempted kidnapping, robbery of a vehicle, robbery and aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

