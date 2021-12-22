A man with a criminal record for aggravated assault is facing homicide charges for the death of Nora Sánchez, a 65-year-old woman who was found dead in her apartment in August, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Robert Edward Boddy, 43, lived in the same housing complex as Sánchez, according to the district attorney's office. He is charged with criminal homicide, strangulation and aggravated indecent assault.

Lab results confirmed that Boddy's DNA was found under Sánchez's fingernails, according to the district attorney's office. Boddy had previously been required to register as a Megan's Law offender after pleading guilty to aggravated indecent assault in 2007.

Sánchez was found dead by police officers around 10 a.m. on Sept. 1 after her daughter, who was out of state and typically talked to her mother daily, called police and asked for a welfare check.

She died by strangulation, with evidence of sexual assault, the district attorney's office said.

In the days following Sánchez's murder, District Attorney Heather Adams urged citizens to be vigilant until an arrest was made. That was nearly four months ago.

“The nature and circumstances of this homicide were understandably unnerving for the local community,” Adams said in Wednesday's press release. “Thankfully, separate charges were able to be filed against Boddy which resulted in his removal from the community while investigators awaited the results of DNA analysis that confirmed additional circumstantial evidence in the case and led to the arrest today.”

Police arrested Boddy in October and he has been in Lancaster County Prison since Oct. 13, the district attorney's office said. Police charged him with failing to register with the state police for the previous Megan's Law conviction and four charges related to forgery.

Though his address registered with state police was in the 300 block of Main Street, New Holland, Boddy had been living in the 600 block of North Plum Street in Lancaster city since October, according to the district attorney's office.

Police learned of the fraud charges through interviews while canvassing the New Holland neighborhood after the murder, the district attorney's office said. He forged checks and withdrew money with a stolen debit card to total $1,867.50.