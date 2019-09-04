A 20-year-old was charged Wednesday for a June 16 fatal shooting that involved a father and son.

Shawn Nasim Connelly was charged with homicide, attempted homicide, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and other firearm felonies after police said surveillance video helped identify Connelly as the shooter.

Anthony Marshall, 44, of Harrisburg, was killed in the shooting, which happened a little after midnight on June 16. Police arrived to find Marshall with a gunshot wound to the torso laying in the first block of Laurel Street.

Marshall's son, Tyquane Christian, 25, of Lancaster, was found in the 700 block of Manor Street with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Marshall died at the hospital.

The victims were attending a party in the area and were shot after a confrontation with a group, police said.

On July 10, Lancaster city police released video of 'persons of interest' fleeing the 600 block of Lafayette Street.

Connelly is in Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and ask that anyone with information call the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-900-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted online.

