A Denver man is charged with homicide after the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office says he shot another man early Sunday morning in West Earl Township.

Stephen John Jones, 27, is charged with homicide and robbery.

Jones, while driving in his Chevrolet pickup truck, forced a 68-year-old man to stop his vehicle just after midnight Sunday morning on Cats Back Road near Ephrata, according to the district attorney's office.

Jones then shot the man in the head through the open driver's side window, according to the district attorney's office. The man's identity is being withheld pending proper notifications of his family.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, police confirmed that Jones entered the Sheetz on Route 322 in Ephrata just a few minutes before the shooting. Armed with a long gun, Jones asked employees for the gas pump to be turned on, according to the district attorney's office.

Jones then put the fuel nozzle into the truck's tank and eventually drove off with the nozzle still in the truck, causing the hose to disconnect from the pump, according to the district attorney's office.

A man riding a bicycle near Cats Back Road told police he heard a gunshot and "the sound of a shotgun being racked" before seeing a Chevrolet truck speeding away from the scene.

When police arrived, they found the 68-year-old man in his Toyota dead from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the district attorney's office. The vehicle was still running and in reverse, but the man's foot was on the brake pedal.

A friend of Jones told police that when he drove Jones' truck later Sunday morning, there was a spent shotgun shell in the cup holder.

While police were looking for Jones on Sunday, he was considered armed and dangerous.

Jones was taken into custody at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday at his place of employment in Denver. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison after being denied bail.