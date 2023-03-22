A 26-year-old man was charged Wednesday for the death of his mother who was found dead in their Adamstown home earlier this week.

On Monday afternoon, Ephrata police did a welfare check on Lois Gift, 62, after her family and friends expressed concern about her absence, police said. When officers entered her residence, they found Lois dead and started investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

The next day, Lancaster County Coroner's Office determined Lois's cause and manner of death to be homicide and strangulation, according to police.

In addition, on Monday, Pennsylvania State Police investigated a vehicle crash in Lebanon County which involved Lois's vehicle, police said. The driver was Zachary Gift, who resides in the same residence as his mother, and was transported to Tower Health Reading Hospital.

On Wednesday morning, Zachary admitted to police that he was in a physical altercation with his mother on Sunday night while he was attempting to steal her purse and car keys, police said. Zachary said he smothered and strangled Lois to death and fled the scene with her purse, phone, wallet, car keys and car.

According to police, Zachary was a patient at Tower Health Reading Hospital from the time of the crash until his arrest. The public wasn't in danger.

Zachary was charged Wednesday with criminal homicide, strangulation, theft by unlawful taking and robbery. He was denied bail and committed to Lancaster County Prison. His preliminary hearing is on March 28 at 1:30 p.m.