A man drove his vehicle into a stopped police vehicle – while he was drunk and carrying a loaded, unpermitted handgun, according to Manheim Township police.
Stephen T. Kranch, 42, of the 100 block of Cobblestone Lane, swiped the police vehicle about 1:26 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block Lititz Pike, police said. The vehicle and officer had responded to back up another officer at a traffic stop.
No one was injured.
Kranch admitted drinking and told police he had a gun; police searched him and found a loaded Glock 9 mm in his waistband, police said. His blood alcohol content was 0.118 percent, police said.
Kranch is charged with driving under the influence and carrying a firearm without a license. He was released from Lancaster County Prison later Thursday after posting $10,000 bond. A phone number for him could not be located and court records do not list an attorney.
Last year, Kranch was charged with driving under the influence after a Sept. 25 crash about a mile away on Lititz Pike at Chester Road. That case's status wasn't clear from online court dockets Monday.