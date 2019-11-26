A New Providence man who police say was driving under the influence of alcohol and meth claimed that the drug was "Goody's headache powder," East Lampeter Township police said.

Jeff Scott Depoe, 51, was stopped in the 2500 block of Lincoln Highway East on Tuesday, November 5, around 9:27 p.m. Police said the registration on the PT Cruiser he was driving had expired four years ago, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

This is Depoe's 9th DUI charge, according to online court documents. He was also stopped for DUI on October 2.

After failing a field sobriety test, police found 0.8 grams of methamphetamine on him, along with two cut-off straws in the vehicle, police said.

Depoe repeatedly gave police a different name, despite his driver's license being in the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Depoe continued to tell police he went by another name until he was being read his Miranda rights at the East Lampeter Township police department, according to the affidavit.

He denied feeling impaired and told police that the methamphetamine was not meth. He said it was "Goody's headache powder" and said he snorts the "headache powder," police said.

Depoe's blood-alcohol content was 0.124%, and his blood tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines, police said.

Depoe is charged with three felony counts of driving under the influence, three misdemeanors for false identification to law enforcement and drug charges and multiple summary charges, according to online court documents.

"Repeat DUI offenders account for about a quarter of our entire DUI caseload," Lancaster County district attorney's office spokesperson Brett Hambright said. "Generally speaking, these are not social drinkers. Their addictions need to be addressed and, when dealing with three, four, five DUIs, it is far beyond the point of that happening at their own volition."

Past offenses

Depoe had DUI-related convictions in 1993, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2006 and 2015, according to online court documents. Depoe was sentenced in 2017 to 2 years and 3 months to 5 years in state prison after pleading guilty to the 2015 charges.

No attorney was listed for Depoe, and he has a formal arraignment scheduled for Dec. 13 regarding the October DUI charges.

