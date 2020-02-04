A Manheim Township man has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence after a vehicle crash that left a 3-year-old girl with a skull fracture, court document said.

Adam J. Troup, 31, was traveling west on Butler Avenue in Manheim Township around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and swerved into the oncoming traffic lane, an affidavit of probable cause said. Troup struck a vehicle traveling east on Butler Avenue as it attempted to turn right onto Crown Avenue, court documents said.

A 3-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the struck vehicle, sustained a skull fracture, the affidavit said. She was in a proper car restraint system for her age, court documents said.

When Manheim Township police arrived, an officer noticed an odor of alcoholic beverages on Troup, court documents said. Troup admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages prior to driving, the affidavit said.

Troup's speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and watery, an affidavit of probable cause said. He also swayed back and forth as he walked, the documents said.

Police performed a chemical test on Troup, but he bit down on the mouth piece, which caused it to crack, court documents said. The test was was then stopped, court documents said.

Troup was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and DUI, court documents said.

Troup is currently at Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $25,000 bail, online court documents said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10.

