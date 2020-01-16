A 23-year-old man who shot another man during a drug deal for marijuana on Christmas night was charged with criminal attempted homicide on Jan. 10, according to Manheim Township police.

Onearl Isaac Parker III, 23, who also goes by Levi Parker, was charged shortly after the shooting that happened on Dec. 25 with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a licenses, according to court documents. He was in jail when police filed the newest charges against him.

Simon Joseph, also 23, had met with Parker to buy marijuana in the 2600 block of Lititz Pike, around 11 p.m., according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Police said that Parker pulled out a .380 semi-automatic pistol and shot Joseph five times.

Parker then struck him in the head with the gun and “pointed the pistol at (Joseph’s) face and pulled the trigger,” police said. But he was out of ammo.

One of the five bullets is still lodged in Joseph, police said.

Police said they found the gun during a search warrant at Parker’s house.

Police also found 1,225 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, baggies and glassine packets, police said.

Along with attempted homicide, Parker was also charged with delivery of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, according to police.

Parker is still in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $300,000 bail.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County crime news: