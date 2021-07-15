Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect Michael Newport is charged with attempted homicide.

A man has been charged with walking into the home of a Columbia man and breaking his skull during an attack on July 8 that left the victim hospitalized in critical condition, according to Columbia police.

Michael A. Newport, 36, was initially charged with burglary and aggravated assault as a result of the attack. A little less than a week after the attack, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office approved an additional charge of criminal attempted homicide against Newport on July 13. That charge was filed against Newport on July 14.

Newport, who police said is homeless, walked in though the back door of the victim's home in the 600 block of Furnace Avenue around 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8, chased the man around and beat him, according to charging documents.

The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and admitted in critical condition with a skull fracture and brain bleeding, along with wounds to his upper back and upper left arm, according to the documents.

Police obtained video surveillance from two nearby locations, both of which showed a man fitting Newport’s description walk toward the victim's back door, the documents said.

In the documents, police said Newport and the victim were in an altercation June 8 in which Newport accused the victim of a kidnapping from 2016. However, there are no online court records indicating any charges related to the accusation.

In May of this year, the victim accused Newport of breaking his windows, charging documents said; again, online court records don't indicate any charges related to the accusation.

Online court records show Newport has a history of convictions, including simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, stalking, terroristic threats and criminal mischief.

Newport was initially held in Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post $50,000 bail. A new criminal docket for the attempted homicide charge indicates he is being held on $2 million bail for that charge.