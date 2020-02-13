A Lancaster man, who was charged after assaulting a woman in Lancaster city Feb. 3, is now being charged after another woman recognized him as her attacker from an incident Jan. 11, court documents said.

Daijan Anthony Brown, 20, of the 200 block of East Ross Street, approached a woman in the 400 block of North Queen Street and asked her for help with directions, but then started to make sexually explicit demands, an affidavit of probable cause said.

Brown was also holding a knife and lunged at the woman, court documents said.

When the woman screamed, Brown fled the area, court documents said.

The woman identified Brown as her attacker after she was watching the news and saw that he was charged with robbery, criminal attempt of rape and sexual assault after assaulting a woman in a separate incident Feb. 3, court documents said.

In the Feb. 3 incident, Brown demanded money from a woman, pulled up her shirt, took photos of her and threatened to rape her, according to Lancaster city police. Brown was identified as the attacker after police used fingerprints he left on a vehicle where he assaulted the woman, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Brown has been charged with aggravated assaulted with a deadly weapon, indecent assault, terroristic threats and open lewdness in relation to the Jan. 11 incident, according to online court documents.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $150,000 bail for the Jan. 11 incident and another $150,000 for the Feb. 3 incident, court documents said.

A preliminary hearing for both cases is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2020, court documents said.

